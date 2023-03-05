Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $540,400.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,114.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,156 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $91,682.36.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $352,250.00.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.5 %

DUOL opened at $119.27 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.52.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUOL. Raymond James increased their price target on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.