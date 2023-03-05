Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) PT Raised to $117.00 at Raymond James

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.10.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $352,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,273.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,872,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $352,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,273.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

