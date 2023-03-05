Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,391 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $18,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 734.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after buying an additional 183,906 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,506,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 63.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 71,881 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 184.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

