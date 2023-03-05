E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -351.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

