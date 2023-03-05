Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

