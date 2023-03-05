Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,421 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TNL stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

