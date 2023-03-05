Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,140 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

