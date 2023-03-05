Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 661,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth about $8,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 474,995 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

