Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 89,701 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

