Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 35.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 432.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.6 %
AGM opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $148.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on AGM. Sidoti lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.
