Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

AXON stock opened at $220.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average of $160.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,473 shares of company stock worth $65,870,969 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

