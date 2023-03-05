Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE WNS opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

