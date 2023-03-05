Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,396 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Expedia Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

