Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYGH opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.39 and a 1 year high of $87.67.

