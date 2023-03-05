Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $74.31.

