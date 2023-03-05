Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $38.99 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.
