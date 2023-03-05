Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE SSD opened at $112.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $120.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $515,191. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

