Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

