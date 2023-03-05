Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.85. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.