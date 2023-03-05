Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.