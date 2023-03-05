Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
