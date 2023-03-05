Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTES. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.4 %

Gates Industrial Company Profile

NYSE:GTES opened at $14.41 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.