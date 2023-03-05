Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
XYLD opened at $40.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30.
About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
