Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $2,386,951. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

NYSE:H opened at $122.80 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

