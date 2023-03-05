Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,163 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 2.5 %

MTH stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

