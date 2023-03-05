Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,838 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $163.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

