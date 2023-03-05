Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after buying an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,908,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,539,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

