Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,235,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,940,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

