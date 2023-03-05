Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $118.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

