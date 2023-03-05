Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,813 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $68.96.

