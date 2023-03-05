Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,723 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 4.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Materion by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 6.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Materion Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $118.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.