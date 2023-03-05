Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,039 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOPEY. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.