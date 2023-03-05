Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,187 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

