Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,390 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UGI by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

UGI Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE UGI opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

