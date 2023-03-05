Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 128.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.98 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 8.26%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

