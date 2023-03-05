Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Olin by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Olin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 11.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,041,000 after acquiring an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olin Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

