Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 67,234 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $32.39 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

