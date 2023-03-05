Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $226.00 at Barclays

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.90.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $232.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.46 and a 200-day moving average of $231.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

