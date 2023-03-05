ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,239 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,424,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after acquiring an additional 376,735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 48.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 68.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

