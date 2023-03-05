ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $164,000 Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,801 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

