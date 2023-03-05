Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Michael C. Kearney Sells 25,000 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of XPRO stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
