Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Michael C. Kearney Sells 25,000 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Expro Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

