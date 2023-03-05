Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 566.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 798,563 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 50.5% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,854 shares of company stock worth $758,456 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

