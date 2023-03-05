First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 176,844 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 44,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEMB opened at $26.63 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

