First Washington CORP Purchases 38,019 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Washington CORP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

