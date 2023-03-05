First Western Trust Bank Sells 349 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,911 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $255.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

