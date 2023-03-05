Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,493,537 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,176,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,493,537 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,178,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.18.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

