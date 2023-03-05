FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CFO Sells $638,850.00 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FMC Stock Down 0.4 %

FMC opened at $128.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

