Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTDR. William Blair cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 442.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 1,712.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,023 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth about $72,534,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 366.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

