Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HTOO opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.
Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28. Research analysts predict that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.