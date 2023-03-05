Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTOO opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28. Research analysts predict that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,071,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.