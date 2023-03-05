GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in GATX by 88.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

GATX Stock Down 2.9 %

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GATX opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

