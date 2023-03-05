Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genpact Stock Performance

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $2,261,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,145,171.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $2,261,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,145,171.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,725 shares of company stock worth $14,618,257. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

